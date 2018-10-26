Obi remains best choice for running mate, ex-Kogi gov tells Igbo

A chieftain of the People Democratic Party and former governor of
Kogi state, Chief Clarence Olafemi has called on Igbo to have a
rethink, rearranged themselves to enable them belongs to the
mainstream leadership of the country comes 2019 general election.
Olafemi, who made the call in Lokoja , Kogi state capital yesterday
while speaking with newsmen, said the choice of the former Governor of
Anambra state, Peter Obi as the running mate to the Presidential
candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was the best thing for the
party, the Igbo nation and the country in general.
According to him, “It is high time for the Igbo to resolve within
themselves so that they can come into the mainstream of Nigerian
politics which is the first step for them to become the President of
this country.
“Am appealing to the Igbo to take the choice of Peter Obi as a
God-given choice to bring them back to the mainstream of the country’s
politics and leadership that has eluded them for some time.
“There was serious consultation before narrowing down the choice of
the running mate to Peter Obi, Nigerians expected that the entire
Igbo race should unanimously accept the choice and throw their support
for him.”
He added that the choice was an indication that the presidential flag
bearer of PDP meant well for Igbo race , describing Atiku as a
serious person that will be able to turn the fortune of the country
for the betterment of the people if he become the President.
The former governor cautioned the Igbo against personal interest,
urging them to rally round Peter Obi to become the next vice president
in 2019 presidential election.
Be the first to comment