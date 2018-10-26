Obi remains best choice for running mate, ex-Kogi gov tells Igbo

A chieftain of the People Democratic Party and former governor of

Kogi state, Chief Clarence Olafemi has called on Igbo to have a

rethink, rearranged themselves to enable them belongs to the

mainstream leadership of the country comes 2019 general election.

Olafemi, who made the call in Lokoja , Kogi state capital yesterday

while speaking with newsmen, said the choice of the former Governor of

Anambra state, Peter Obi as the running mate to the Presidential

candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was the best thing for the

party, the Igbo nation and the country in general.

According to him, “It is high time for the Igbo to resolve within

themselves so that they can come into the mainstream of Nigerian

politics which is the first step for them to become the President of

this country.

“Am appealing to the Igbo to take the choice of Peter Obi as a

God-given choice to bring them back to the mainstream of the country’s

politics and leadership that has eluded them for some time.

“There was serious consultation before narrowing down the choice of

the running mate to Peter Obi, Nigerians expected that the entire

Igbo race should unanimously accept the choice and throw their support

for him.”

He added that the choice was an indication that the presidential flag

bearer of PDP meant well for Igbo race , describing Atiku as a

serious person that will be able to turn the fortune of the country

for the betterment of the people if he become the President.

The former governor cautioned the Igbo against personal interest,

urging them to rally round Peter Obi to become the next vice president

in 2019 presidential election.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.