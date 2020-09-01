Obiano, Arthur Eze: Igbo lawyers sue for peace



A group, League of Igbo Youth Lawyers (LIYOLAW), has urged supporters of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and the state oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, to cease fire on media war between both leaders.

LIYOLAW, in a communique signed by its President, Barr. Stanley Okafor, and issued to journalists in Awka, the state capital, equally urged Obiano to mend fences with Prince Eze, while imploring other Igbo elite to show respect rather than attacking the business mogul for calling Igbo to love themselves.



Eze has at separate occasions stressed the need for conduct of Local Government Election in Anambra state and for Igbo to love themselves as they clamour for the 2023 Presidential seat. The calls, it was believed, led to media war between supporters of Obiano and Eze, among other stakeholders including suspension of some traditional rulers. The communique, however, called on other Nigerians to, in the spirit of national unity, concede the presidency to the Igbo come 2023, as they stood a better chance of preserving her corporate existence and genuinely committed to the Nigerian project.



“The Igbo were engaged as community developers in every part of the country including in distant rural communities where they live and work alongside the indigenes as members of such communities and not as guests… We are also urging governments and individuals across the country to direct their agencies and interests to use Innoson made in Nigeria vehicles to promote Nigeria products,” a part of the communique read.