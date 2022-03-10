Obiano honours Anyaoku, Obi, others in Anambra 





Anambra state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, Wednesday, bestowed three state categories of medal awards to over two hundred distinguished personalities.

The awards, from the highest to lowest included Anambra State Grand Commander Medal, Anambra State Commander Medal, and Anambra State Merit awards, and were presented at Awka, the State capital, during inauguration of the 10,000 sitting capacity Anambra State International Convention Centre, one of the governor’s legacy projects.

Among the recipients were former Governors Peter Obi, Chukwuemeka Ezife and Dame Virginia Etiaba, including the traditional ruler of Onitsha, Obi Alfred Achebe, Igwe Chidubem Iweka of Obosi; the former Secretary of Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku; and a business tycoon, Engr Emeka Offor.

Others were the former Senate President, Dr Chuba Okadigbo; Aviation minister in the first republic, Chief Mbazurike Amaechi; Prof. Elochukwu Amuchiazu; Senator Uche Ekwunife of Anambra Central; Sir Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson Motors; a former Minister of Health, Dr Tim Menakaya; and former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme.

The governor, who said the medals were authorised by the Anambra State Honours Law (1995), urged the recipients and the public to proudly utilise the titles as they were respectively backed by the law.

He also unveiled a-184 pages book of 18 chapters, Akpokuedike authored by Mr Ike Chioke and reviewed by Prof. Osita Ogbu, and x-rays his lifestyle from childhood to adulthood, and his administration as a governor.

Speaking at the occasion, Obi Alfred Achebe of Onitsha, Mr Udechukwu Prestige, and author of his book, Mr Ike Chioke, described the governor as a great achiever with overwhelming impact on Anambra populace.

On his part, the Reviewer, Prof Osita Ogbu, said it was a well researched Biography that touched every aspect of the governor from childhood to adulthood, and urged all to obtain and read at least a copy.