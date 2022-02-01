Obiano inaugurates disability commission, assures justice for murdered blind man

Anambra state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, Tuesday, assured disability community in the state that justice would surely prevail over the death of Mr Mmaduabuchi Nnofu, a visual impaired allegedly murdered on January 30, 2022.

Mmaduabuchi, the coordinator of Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPWD) in Aguata Local Government Area, was allegedly murdered and burnt beyond recognition by his younger brother, Mr Onyedika Nnofu, over a family land.

Obiano, who spoke at the government house in Awka during the inuguration of Anambra State Disability Rights Commission, observed a minute silence in the honour of the deceased, noting that the suspect, was already in the police custody.

The governor, while inaugurating the commission, charged them to collaborate with relevant ministries, parastatals or corporate bodies issuing codes and directions for structural design and building so as to make them accessible to and usable by persons living with disabilities.

“Functions of the commission are; implementing government policies in the law in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and all other disability matters. Issuance of guidelines for education, social development and welfare of persons living with disabilities.

“Issuance of direction and guidelines to special schools for persons living disabilities, and issuance of direction and guidelines on all manner of disabilities, preventive or curative exercises, and other functions as stipulated in section 12 (a-u) of Anambra State Disability Rights Law, 2018,” he noted.

According to him, the commission was headed by Barr. Chukwuka Ezewuzie as Chairman; Barr. Chinenye Okeke – Secretary (Deputy Director representing Ministry of Justice); Comrade Ugochukwu Okeke representing JONAPWD State Chairman; Mrs Obianyo Anthonia – Director Rehab ( representing Ministry of Women and Children Affairs), and Miss Victoria Okonkwo – Unit Head Ministry of Basic Education (representing Ministry of Education).

Others were Mr Tony Oli, representing Anambra State Sports Commission; Bishop Moses Ezedebego, representing Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); Dr Lady Pat Okeke, representing Private Sector); Mrs Eucharia Anekwe – representing Civil Society Organisation; and Mr Williams Ndidika Umeh, a retired Director of Education and Former Head of Department (HOD) Education and Social Development Local Government Service Commission.

In a vote of thanks, Chairman of the Commission, Barr. Chukwuka Ezewuzie, thanked the governor for uplifting the plights of the disability community through provision of employment, disability rights Law, establishment of disability commission, and others, assuring that with the commission in place, his achievements would be consolidated by incoming administration and beyond.

