Obinna Nwobodo joins FC Cincinnati 

Former Flying Eagles star Obinna Nwobodo has joined FC Cincinnati as a Designated Player for a reported $3.5 Million from Turkish club Goztepe SK.

Yuya Kubo was dropped for Nwobodo.

The former Enugu Rangers midfield star, 25, has signed a contract till 2024 with option for 2025.

He made 62 appearances for Goztepe in all competitions since September 2020.

FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said: “Obinna is an elite ball-winning midfielder that adds a different dynamic to our team.

“His ability to break up plays, combined with his forward-first mentality make him an excellent addition to our group.”