Obioma picks ADP guber ticket, pledges chapels in Imo communities

Success Obioma has picked the Imo State governorship ticket of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) for the 2019 election and plans to build chapels in nooks and crannies to return the state to God.

The candidate, who confirmed this yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State State capital, vowed to revamp the dwindling economy of the state and ensure that life returns to all sectors of the state economy.

Also, he said the state has depreciated spiritually as a result of the current ungodly administration of the APC-led Rochas Okorocha government noting spiritual revival programmes would be one of his major priorities.

Speaking soon after he was declared winner of the primary election, Obioma thanked the delegates for giving him the mandate noting that he was the most credible alternative to the present administration in the state.

Further, the candidate promised to deploy his vast legal experiences and credibility to build a state that would thrive on creative-idea driven administration.

Accordingly, he said he would place priority on compulsory and qualitative free education, which would ensure that every child in Imo State goes to school.

On his agriculture policy, Obioma disclosed that his regime would ensure the establishment of cooperative groups in all communities, noting that this would enable farmers to engage both in production and processing of agricultural proceeds in all parts of the state.

Obioma assured them that he would work hard to defeat both the ruling All Progressives Congress and the main opposition PDP in the 2019 general election.