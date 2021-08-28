OBJ, Jonathan, Wike, others nominated for Topflyers Magazine Awards

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo (OBJ) and Goodluck Jonathan; Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike; Governor of Lagos state, Sanwo-Olu; Oba of Benin; the Director-General, WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Nigeria musical sensation Davido, among others have been nominated for Topflyers Magazine International Awards.

Addressing a press briefing to start the process of voting, the CEO of the company, Hon. Musa Yahaya, said Topflyers Magazine was set to honour deserving individuals from Nigeria and beyond who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour.

The CEO, who said the 9th edition of the Awards was billed for September, noted that it would “feature public office holders, royal fathers, artisans, content creators, religious leaders, CEOs, activists, philanthropists, fashion designers and all those who have greatly excelled in their fields of endeavour and have contributed to the socio-capital development of Nigerians, Nigeria and Africa at large.”

Musa further stated that, “This year’s award nominees were in different categories, with four nominees, from where one person would emerge as the winner of the category through free and fair voting by Nigerians.”

According to him, “We at Topflyers Magazine, an internationally-known magazine, want to be at the top with everyone. We want Africa as a continent to be top amongst other continents; we want Nigeria to be at the top of excellence; we want to motivate top flyers from different fields so they can further motivate the younger ones and other Topflyers to help raise more Topflyers. We believe in succeeding by helping others rise and this is the mandate attached to our awards.”

He said voting, which is at http://www.topflyersmagazines.com, was expected to be concluded by the end of August.