OBJ set pace for democratic transfer of power, reforms in Nigeria, Africa – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated his former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 85thbirthday anniversary, saying that “the celebration of Obasanjo is parallel to celebrating vision of good leadership and pan-Africanism.”

Atiku, who stated this in a statement issued Friday, said, “The vision which Obasanjo brought into governance either as a military head of government or as a democratically elected president continues to set the pace for progressive ideals in governments across Africa.

“In the decades of the late 70s when almost all of Africa was covered in military dictatorships, Obasanjo set the pace for a transfer of power to civilian government in Nigeria and that singular effort began the process of democratisation across the continent.

“Similarly, when he assumed office in 1999 as a civilian president, Chief Obasanjo re-enacted a convention in Africa which makes the people as the centerpiece of government policies.

“Obasanjo created an era of progressive reforms in Nigeria that continues to benefit the people of Nigeria up till today and that is why he continues to enjoy the goodwill progressive politicians and statesmen, not just in Africa but globally.”

The former vice-president prayed to God to continue to bless Obasanjo with good health and that his legacies of good governance should continue to manifest in many parts of Africa.