OBJ told me Igbo can’t be president under PDP until 150 years – Chekwas Okorie

‘PDP has done so much damage to Igbo’s political psyche’

Chief Chekwas Okorie is the National Chairman of the United

Progressive Party (UPP); in this exclusive interview with ADOYI M. ABA

and PATRICK ANDREW, he speaks on why the party has decided to go with

President Muhammadu Buhari in his re-election bid. He also talks on

the position of the Igbo in the country’s political re-alignments as

next year’s general elections draw near.

Endorsement of Buhari

A few things informed our endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari

for second term. We didn’t just wake up overnight to take that

decision. The party had been invited to a number of meetings for the

purposes of coalitions, including the one spearheaded by the PDP and

Balarabe Musa’s PRP, among others. We sent delegations to attend the

meetings and send their reports. When the NEC of the party met on the

17th of August, we took a look at the reports and decided that we had

not seen what people where looking for in regards to Coalition even as

we decided not to field a presidential candidate in 2019. The National

Executive Committee mandated the National Working Committee to

continue exploring the possibility of a more acceptable Coalition

partner that we think will be in the best interest of Nigeria. A

number of things pointed in the direction of President Buhari. One is

that he is going to serve out his second term in 2023.

Rotation pact

Before now, there had been a rotational agreement that is not in the

Constitution of this country, but has become a Convention. From

President Obasanjo in the South, it went to Yar’Adua in the North,

came to Jonathan in the South and back to Buhari in the North.

Following that convention, the PDP, immediately after losing the 2015

elections, met and zoned the presidential candidate to the North for

2019, almost four years in advance of the elections, thereby giving

more credence to this conventional rotation.

In our own party, that is more inclined to the person coming from the

South-east, we said that we will be swimming against the tide if we

produce a presidential candidate. Since it won’t be long before it

will come to the South, we decided to use the time to build necessary

bridges, consolidate our structures and be ready to weigh in again in

2023. Supporting Buhari’s second tenure is the shortest, surest cut to

that participation in the presidential race after his second term.

Anti-graft fight

Second consideration his that he has shown single-mindedness in

fighting corruption, which is the bane of Nigeria’s society. Those who

accuse him of being partial are just being mischievous and propagating

propaganda that cannot be supported by logic. Our people say that the

river cannot drown those whose feet it has not found. You don’t expect

me, Chekwas Okorie, to balance the 16 years mismanagement of the PDP.

Corruption issue is not something that can expire overtime. Somebody

has to start somewhere. If you think they are those that have not been

arrested, wait until he is through and you can continue from what he

has done. That’s why we decided that Buhari should be encouraged.

I also looked at the South-east where PDP has done so much damage to

the political psyche of the Igbo people since 1999. No political party

in recent history has shown so much hatred for Ndigbo more than the

PDP. Unfortunately, this is an aspect that has never been highlighted.

It was the PDP that deceived the entire Igbo people and husbanded by

the military. All the military generals, apart from Buhari, were the

original founding members of the PDP. They established an unwritten

policy that no Igbo man will become the president of Nigeria until 150

years. Obasanjo said me that pointedly; it is not a rumour or hearsay,

but something I can defend anytime. I have said it many times and he

never debunked it because he invited me to say it after the 2003

elections.

The PDP then came up with the policy that the president will come from

the South, but any presidential aspirant that failed to deliver his

geopolitical zone will not be eligible to contest, so the Igbo people

went all out to deliver the zone for Dr Alex Ekwueme. This was after

giving him the impression that they will bring him in as a

compensation for the loyalty he showed to Shaghari. The Igbo people

delivered 100 per cent of the whole five states, state assembly to

PDP…they made sure that the election took place before national

assembly and presidential election primaries. So, when they had their

convention in Jos, the governors and state assembly people went there

as governors elect and house of assembly elect. At that point the Igbo

people had been soaked into the PDP, they set aside that policy,

knowing that the AD had cornered the whole of the South-west and their

preferred candidate was one of their own Obasanjo couldn’t deliver his

zone.

Having set the zoning aside, they proceeded to deliver Obasanjo. I

have never seen such political 419 and mass deceit of an entire race

as perpetrated by the PDP against the Igbo. We thought it would stop

there, but look at the 16 years of the PDP. I challenged one of the

governors I spoke with who was worried that I led the movement to

support Buhari to name for me any project completed by the PDP in the

South-east in 16 years. Even if it is a pure water factory owned by

private individuals, at least people should be working there, but as

little as a kilometre road was started and abandoned. The South-east

became a place of abandoned road construction sites.

But, in spite of the statistics proving that we gave him five per

cent, Buhari did not sack the PDP contractors, but he funded them to

return to site and these very high quality projects are going on. The

second Niger Bridge that was awarded by the PDP under public private

partnership at astronomical figures was cancelled and awarded it by

the direct funding of government, so that the toll gate that would

have been mounted there for several donkey years to recover the money

will be the usual toll gate in other places. Coming to the democratic

practice itself, he has never interfered in any election anywhere, but

it was the PDP that will return results with 100 per cent of

unregistered voters voting for them. All these things have not been

happening; so we decided to support Buhari to continue.

Peter Obi and emancipation of Igbo race

This is also the mass deceit of my people that has taken place over

time. Late Dora Akunyili came up one day and nicknamed Jonathan

Azikiwe. By that nickname, our people were politically sedated as we

accepted Jonathan as our son. That held them down for that period and

nobody saw anything wrong with PDP again. Here we are and there are

throwing up the issue of Peter Obi. I am happy with Peter Obi for

having been appointed the Vice Presidential candidate to Atiku

Abubakar. He will bring tremendous value to Atiku’s ticket. But

whether that value will erase Atiku’s moral and political baggage is

yet to be seen. We have had a vice-president in Dr Alex Ekwueme, who

was by every standard better than Peter Obi in academic qualifications

and every other thing, and we know not much came out of being

vice-president in terms of physical developments. Even at that, we can

ascribe one major project that happened under Shaghari and that was

the Enugu – Port Harcourt, Enugu – Onitsha expressway, which PDP

destroyed. They allowed it to rot, but it is now being built by the

Buhari administration.

Atiku complained severally that he was a mere spare tyre under

Obasanjo as vice- president and he is aware that he has just recruited

another spare tyre. So, why should we be excited about that? If we

want to be excited about anything, Oby Ezekwesili is our daughter and

she is contesting and has all the qualifications. Kingsley Moghalu is

also contesting and they are both eminent Igbo son and daughter.

Nobody is giving them any chance. The propaganda is towards promoting

a running mate. But our people are beginning to see the other side of

the argument. That is the role I am playing. Whatever I am doing now

is what Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe did in the first republic, when he led the

NCNC into a Coalition with the Northern Peoples Congress (NPC). In the

second republic, he did the same. He led the NPP into a Coalition with

NPN. At that time, the Late Chief Ume Ezuoke became speaker and Dr

Alex Ekwueme became VP. Igbo people have never had that combination

again. Our people are not cut out for opposition. I am the longest

standing Igbo in opposition. Nobody has matched me in that area of

opposition. I can tell you authoritatively that it is a lonely road.

State police, community-policing

It is not everything the president has done that we have given a pass

mark. He is a human being. Even if you go to Google, you will find out

that i am one of those against the lopsidedness of his appointments,

especially with regards to the exclusion of my people in the National

Security Council. I also opposed the lukewarm attitude of the

governors over the issue of herdsmen. The issue of restructuring,

which includes the state police; note that the vice-president has

several times shown his interest in the issue of state police. If the

police are such an avid hater of the state police, he would have asked

him to resign. Generality of Nigerians are inclined to the issue of

restructuring, so the APC set up a committee led by Malam el-Rufai and

they went round Nigeria and came up with recommendations. I have seen

the recommendation in a booklet form. It is very extensive and if

implemented is close to what we are looking for in terms of

restructuring. They have handed it over to the party and I think NEC

has accepted it. As a party administrator, I think all that is

required is to present it to party convention for adoption. So, it

will now become part of the manifesto and social contract. When you

blame the president for not showing interest in restructuring, what

about the national assembly? It is the duty of the national assembly

to make necessary amendments and present to the president and if he

fails to assent to it, they can veto it. So, it is not a one man show.

There is a conspiracy of the national assembly which includes the PDP

senators, especially the Senate president that is now back in the PDP;

so I wouldn’t like it to be shifted to just Mr. President. He is not

the one to give fiat on the matter.

South-east govs

The truth is that no vice president has ever become president. Anybody

thinking that becoming a vice president will automatically translate

to becoming a president may be referring to another country, not

Nigeria. Even when Jonathan eventually became president, he was an

executive president; we went into the election as an incumbent for two

years. Once you have that in mind, you may want to think about

stretching your luck or optimism so far. We are looking at eight years

and don’t forget that PDP has never made any commitment to Ndigbo

since 1999. In 2015, they didn’t hesitate to zone to the North; so,

why can’t they now say they have zoned to the South-east in 2027? They

are afraid to make commitment because they made the decision that no

Igbo man will become president until 150 years. That is the original

policy of the PDP. If people don’t know, let me say it again that

president Obasanjo called me into his study in April 2003 and we

discussed so many issues. One of the ones that I took away with a

heavy heart was when he told me that Nigeria is a very tolerant

country for allowing someone from an area that wanted to break away to

become vice president barely nine years after the way. Should anything

had happened to Shehu Shagari, Alex Ekwueme would have become

president and that it could not happen in other countries. Now, look

at me, Chief Okorie, you went and brought someone who led the

secessionist programme to become the presidential candidate with all

entreaties – by doing that, you have committed a political sin. The

moment you did that, your party APGA became a national security issue.

So, every problem in APGA emanated from that very discussion. Then he

asked me this rhetorical question: do you know that it took 150 years

before somebody from southern part of America became the president of

America after the American civil war. I said yes, the person is Jimmy

Carter and he is still alive. He said okay, you are conversant with

your history; so you should be able to know where your people belong.

This was Obasanjo and he was talking about the script of the PDP and

our people don’t see it. So, if I am alive and know what I know and

allow myself die and be buried with it, even God will not accept me in

Paradise.

Have you divulged this information to your people at any forum?

I have done town hall meetings in many parts of the country. There is

hardly any Igbo Congress I have not presented a paper – in America,

Europe and other parts of the world. That is why they feel the only

one they have standing is now going the other way. But many of them

are seeing that it is in their best interest. It is too late in the

day for me to go against my people. I have fought the Igbo cause for

42 good years since Ohaneze was founded. I was there from the very

beginning. Only four original founders or foundation members of

Ohaneze are alive today. They are Chief Uwazurike amechi in his 80s,

elder Onyeso Nwachukwu, 95 years old, Anayo Ezukpe, a medical doctor,

in his 80s. I am in my 60s because I joined at a young age. I was the

one running the errands. I have been a member of the elders’ council

or Imeobi of Ohaneze from the inception of that Council. Till today,

that is the policy-making body of Ohaneze. There is no way they can

decide anything and I will not know about it.

APC in Imo

To deepen APC in the South-east is not my business at all. My business

is that UPP should build bridges all over the country. We are even

struggling for space to care about what happens to APC in Igbo land.

UPP in Anambra election

Our candidates are excited, without a single exception, with the

collaboration with Buhari. Many of them now design their posters to

include the president with our party logo. I wouldn’t say we have many

candidates across the country as we didn’t want to spread across the

country. We know areas we can win election and will consolidate from

there. What happened in Anambra is one of the things that the

Independent National electoral Commission (INEC) is trying to resolve

now.

The issue of vote-buying reached its highest point in Anambra and they

called it after the election a bazaar. In a bazaar situation, nobody

will say he didn’t spend money to influence voters, but the highest

bidder in a bazaar will win. The 21 local governments in Anambra were

won by APGA.