Obong endorses agitation for power shift to Cross River south

The Obong of Calabar, His Eminence, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu V, has endorsed agitation by groups and individuals that power should shift from the northern senatorial district of Cross River state to the southern senatorial district in 2023, in line with an unwritten rotational agreement.

The monarch, who made the remarks in his country home, Adiabo in Odukpani local government area of the state during the annual Utomo Obong cultural festival, weekend, said returning power to the south would ensure equity, fairness and unity.

“I appeal to Cross River state people to be united as one people. What we had agreed, and I holistically endorse, is that power should return to the southern senatorial district.

“I recall that in 2019, when there was controversy on whether or not the incumbent should continue, when it seemed all hope was lost, prominent members of the political class ran to me for my fatherly opinion and advice.

“I advocated and advised that equity demanded that the incumbent should complete his two term tenure just as others before him. I appealed to all over the matter and I thank Cross Riverians that they listened to that advice.

“Now that it is the turn of the southern senatorial district which I am an intrinsic part of, I am appealing to the political class and indeed all Cross Riverians to allow the southern senatorial district to produce the next governor for the sake of equity, fairness and unity.

“Let me also advise that nobody from the southern senatorial district should accept to play a second fiddle to anyone. I am not interested in any political party, whether party C, M or N. It is individuals that I am interested in. I mean someone who would take us to another positive level.

“If anyone goes against this arrangement to force himself on Cross River people, God will not allow him to enjoy his stay in this ancestral land. Let us all do the right thing for God to be by our side,” the Obong stated.

