Observe Eid prayer at home, Abiodun tells Ogun muslims

The Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, Wednesday said Muslims in the state will not be observing the public Eid prayer to mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.



The governor who disclosed this when the new chief Imam of Egbaland (Abeokuta), Sheik Sadalahi Bamgbola paid him a visit in his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital, said the directive was in line with the resolution of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).



Governor Abiodun insisted that all prayers must be observed in accordance with COVID-19 protocols of not more than 20 people at a time.



He advised each family to observe the prayer in their respective houses to help in the battle against Coronavirus.

The governor said, ‘’I understand that “Ileya” celebration will be on Friday, 31st July, 2020. However, having considered the prevalent circumstances as dictated by COVID-19, this Eid-il-Kabir celebration in Ogun state will follow the same pattern as we had during the last Eid-il-Fitri.



“We are guided by the counsel of the Ulammah and especially, in line with the resolution of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs”, he said.



The governor, who also noted that the new Chief Imam was not just a spiritual leader to Muslims alone, but now belongs to an echelon of leaders in the society, expressing optimism that he would use his position to provide ambience for spiritual development of the people.



In his response, the Chief Imam, Sheik Bamgbola commended the governor for his support towards the Muslim community, adding that they would continue to support him in the task of making the State a better place for the people.

