Ochai is one for the future – NBBF

The President and the entire Board of the Nigerian Basketball Federation have congratulated Agbaji Ochai of Kansas State University who helped his team to the 2022 USA Collegiate title.

In a goodwill message by the board, they described the feat as deserved which will serve as a stepping stone to greater achievements in the future.

“We wish to congratulate Agbaji Ochai of Kansas State University on his very well deserved victory. We are proud of his achievement and it gladdens our heart that through dint of hard work, another young Nigerian has put the country’s name on the global map through sports”.

The NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida said, “We are excited as we continue to monitor his growth. The future looks bright and we are optimistic that the young lad will realise his dreams”.

The NBBF President labelled him as a very bright prospect and one for the future. “Our sincere prayers are with you to become the best version of yourself and we hope to see you don the colours of green white green very soon”.

Agbaji was named a consensus first-team All-American, voted the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2022, and was named the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Tournament Most Outstanding Player (MOP).