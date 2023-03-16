Oche, Hajara win Zaria Grand Prix 100m

Oche Emmanuel ran a blistering personal best of 10.12sec to win the the Zaria Grand Prix men’s 100m, Hajara Haruna ran 11.63sec to win the women category at the Ahmadu Bello University Sports Complex, Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna state.

The fast ABU tartan track saw Igube Chinemerem came in a fraction of a second slower than Oche, in 10.13secs to win 100m silver medal, as Monday Ebuka placed third in 10.35secs. Aiyenuro Taiye won silver in the female 100m race in 11.80secs, while Blessing Ehi Ikpa ran 11.83secs to win bronze.

Dynamic Athletics Team won the men 4X100m relay in 41.08secs, Team Niger Republic won silver in 41.93secs, as UNIJOS won bronze in 42.98secs. Favour Stars won the female 4X100m relay in 48.08secs beating Dynamics Athletics Team who won silver in 48.12secs and CEASF won bronze in 49.19secs.

The men 200m race was won by Ogazi Samuel in a blistering 20.73secs beating Enoch Jonathan who ran 21.42secs to win silver medal, as Monday Ebuka again came third in 21.46secs. The three medalists in the women 100m race were also on the podium in the 200m women race as Aiyenuro Taiye turned the table on Hajara, winning in 24.28secs, Hajara Haruna was second in 24.87secs and Blessing Ehi Ikpa ran 25.08secs to place third.

Samuel Japhet won the men 400m race overcoming the threat of Achakapoeri Victor who was second (47.50secs) and Akwaga Alphonsus who won bronze (48.69secs). Youth sensation, Temitope Olusesi won the women 400m race in 56.04secs, Taiwo Ogundele was second (56.26secs) as Ovedje Gift Oke won bronze in 56.36secs. Comfort James won the women 800m in 2m 1sec, Lydia Akusho was second in 2m 13sec, Verity Umaru came third in 2m 18sec.

Salisu Ibrahim won both the 5,000m and 1,500m men. He won the long distance race in a photofinish in 16.09.30m to nip in ahead of Williams Sunday 16.09.32m as Nemforth Mathias came third in 16.10.88m. in the 1,500m men race, Salisu ran 4m 2sec.86 to win, followed by Zakariya Sadiq in 4min 4 sec.09 and John Benjamin in 4min 4sec.28.

Oshopku Grace won the women long jump (6.09m) ahead of Ejiro Ojoma (5.68m) and Peace Lekwot (5.60m). The women triple jump was won by Ejiro Ojoma (13.22m) ahead of Oshopku Grace (12.57) and Meekness Dogonyaro (12.29m). Aniefuna Anulika won women shot put in 13.00m ahead of Uzuegbu Patricia (11.20m) and Salamatu Muhammed (10.17m). Kalu Chidozie (15.91m) out jumped Joel Iheakolam (15.20m) and Orekevwie Justin (14.64m) to win the men triple jump.

