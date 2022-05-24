Ocheje emerges as PDP candidate for Idah Reps seat

A former Kogi-east senatorial aspirant, Engr. John Ibrahim Ocheje, has been elected as the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Idah, Ibaji, Igalamela/Odolu and Ofu Federal Constituency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a primary election conducted by the party, Engr. Ocheje polled a total of 49 votes to defeat his closet rival, Hon. Victor Uchola, who amassed a total of 40 votes.

Blueprint reports that Engr. Ocheje, hails from Ojiala in Ayah Ward of Ibaji local government area, had worked with one of the mega oil companies, the Chevron Nigeria Plc, for over twenty-seven years.

Engr. Ocheje has been advocating for power shift in the constituency to Ibaji local government area to enable the party to defeat any potential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Details of the total 127 votes scored by the aspirants in the primary election were: follows: Engr Ocheje – 49 votes; Hon. Victor Uchola – 43 votes; Hon. Ainoko Sadiq – 27 votes, and Rt. Hon. Ismaila Inah (Soul lover) aka Okpologidi – seven votes.

