OCI engages on anti-breast, cervical cancer campaign

The Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora (OCI) Foundation, a Nigerian-Australian international NGO, Arm our Youths (ArOY) health campaign has sought the introduction of anti-breast and anti-cervical cancer teachings into the regular curriculum of all Nigerian senior secondary schools once the schools reopen.

The Foundation said it recently received a huge international boost as a number of world’s powerful institutions and universities indicated support for the novel, life-saving initiative.

A statement issued at the weekend by the Canadian-based Founder of NextGenU.org (the world’ first free online university), Professor Erica Frank, stated that the American Centre for Disease Control (American CDC) along with NextGenU.org and the Universities of British Columbia and Saskatchewan (all in Canada), declared support for the OCI Foundation’s nationwide rollout of the ArOY campaign across Nigeria, as well as the research component of the initiative.

The ArOY campaign is an innovative and evidence-based health promotion programme that was conceived by the OCI Foundation, and designed to introduce anti-breast and anti-cervical cancer teachings into the regular curriculum of all Nigerian senior secondary schools, using measures that are sustainable, cost-effective, all-encompassing, and culturally-acceptable.

According to the statement, the initiative already has the endorsements of experts from the Harvard Medical School (USA), the WHO Nigeria, and the Griffith University (Australia).

The statement added that the partnership includes support from the extraordinary team assembled by Dr. Ifediora (Founder of the OCI Foundation) and Mutwiri (University of Saskatchewan), as well as the U.S. CDC, with which NextGenU.org has an extensive collaboration, where they have been developing and disseminating cervical cancer prevention education.