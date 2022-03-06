OCI Foundation begins anti-breast, cervical cancer campaign at NYSC camps

The “Arm Our Youths Health Campaign”, a technology-driven anti-breast and anti-cervical cancer initiative, has commenced across the 37 orientation camps for the Batch A, Stream One, of Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

In a statement made available to Journalists in Abuja, its convener, Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora (OCI) Foundation, said the programme is being implemented by the NYSC in collaboration with the Nigeria Cancer Society and the Nigerian First Ladies Against Cancer, as well as Sweet Home Humanitarian Foundation.

The statement recalled that the OCI Foundation had in October 2021, trained staff of the NYSC from across the 36 States and the FCT, ahead of this nationwide roll-out.

It explained further that the training included details of the functionalities of CerviBreast Mobile Phone Application, an anti-cancer App introduced by the Foundation to help with the early detection of Breast and Cervical Cancers.

“The Foundation also launched a digital cervical cancer screening centre with Nigeria’s FCT,” the statement said.

“On February 3, 2022, Wife of the President Aisha Buhari, launched the official commencement of the Anti-Cancer Health Campaign in Abuja,” it added.

In Anambra and Katsina states, the trained NYSC anchors for the Programme, Mrs Ujunwa Ubboe and Mrs Helen Sakyenu, informed the corps members that through the Cervi-Breast App, they would obtain the required preventive information, including Nollywood-themed videos relating to breast and cervical cancers.

According to the trainers, after the three weeks orientation and further online courses, corps members may be able to pass on the acquired knowledge to other youths in their host communities.