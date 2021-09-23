October 1st: Nigeria‘ll be free from attacks, oppression-Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM), Pastor William Kumuyi has prophesied that Nigeria will experience real independence from attacks, oppression and torture as it celebrates this year’s Independence on 1st October.

Kumuyi made this declaration upon his arrival to Abuja for for a 5-Day crusade with the theme, ‘Divine Solution Global’ which is starting, on Friday, 24th September.

“We are having a great program, we call it crusade, others call it a conference, we want to bring a divine solution for all people as we come together, and from the past, what has happened and what we believe will happen is that there is going to be a turnaround for the better for everyone that will participate. The program will last for 5 days and it is from Friday all through to Tuesday,” Pastor Kumuyi said.

“After the program, we will be having our independence, I believe that with the focus on a divine solution for all, not just for people who are on the ground, but we are going to connect online with people all over this nation and all over the world.

“I believe that as we move to the next phase as a country and as individuals and family together, I believe that real independence from all the things that oppress, attack and torture our lives, we are going to have real freedom and solution for every problem.”

Speaking on the faceoff between Resident doctors and the government, he called for dialogue or negotiation among parties in order to find a lasting solution.

“I believe that as we follow the issues, they are trying to resolve everything, I think as we have conflict, the solution is not attacking each other and finding fault, but finding a middle ground, whether we dialogue or negotiate and I believe that we are about seeing the end of the tunnel,” he stated.

On pardoning repentant Boko Haram, Pastor Kumuyi was of the opinion that the government should approach the issue with carefulness in order to restore peace in the country.

“Because of the past experiences, the government will have to look at the situation, look at real surrender and sincerity, and as we think about that together, it is a two-way program, which is like having the carrot and the stick, but sometimes we have to approach the carrot method so that there can be peace, the important thing is not to punish a culprit, the important thing is to have peace in our country,” he added.