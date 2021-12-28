ODA tasks Ogidi indigenes on community devt, spendsN12.8m on projects

President of Ogidi Development Association (ODA), Mr Femi Oloruntoba has appealed to the indigenes of Ogidi at home and in the Diaspora to show more interest in the development of the community in order to make the town more attractive to investors.

Oloruntoba made the appeal on Monday during the annual general meeting of the community jointly organised by Onah Gongogo, Otun and Ohi communities that made up the communities.

Speaking at the meeting, Oloruntoba, who listed projects executed in the community by ODA to include the purchase of a transformer, renovation of Ogidi Community Secondary School, grading of Ogidi-Kabba road, renovation and furnishing of the community police station and.purchase of two motorcycles for the use of police, disclosed that over N12.8 million has been expended to implement the projects.

According to him the projects were executed in the last two years to enhance the social and economic status of the community, adding that the Ogidi Development Association was also able to attract the attention of the federal government to the deplorable conditiom of Ogidi-Iyara road which he said is currently undergoing rehabilitation by FERMA.

“Aside these, other self help projects have been lines up for execution from 2022, the projects include the community street project, purchase of a vehicle for police, construction of a library , school laboratory equipment, construction of a youth development centre, and boreholes among others” he said.

The President called on the state and federal governments to come to the aid of Ogidi community by implementing projects that would uplift the standard of living of the residents.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of two motorcycles to the police station in the town with a promised to give N200, 000 for the maintenance and fueling of the two motorcycles.

Also two books written by Ogidi Ela Academic Forum on the history and people of Ogidi was launched.

Among traditional rulers present are the Olojo of Ogidi, Oba Stephen Dada Arogundade, Oluotun of Ogidi, Oba Joseph Alamoh, Olokoro of Ogidi, Oba Samuel Ajayi Sule and Baale of R. O. Oloka.