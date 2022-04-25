ODA tasks Ortom, Abba-Moro, others on Obibagwu electricity, boundary demarcation 

The Obibagwu Development Association (ODA) has called on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state to use his good offices in fast tracking rehabilitation efforts in Obibagwu community of Oju local government area of the state.

The association particularly urged the governor to look the way of the people in the electrification of the community as well as the upgrading and expansion of the Local Government Model Secondary School in the area to encourage teaching and learning of the students there.

A communiqué issued at the end of the National Conference of Obibagwu Development Association (ODA), signed by Sunday Ihue, Sunday Jesse Obam and Sunday Okwu Ojor; National President, National Secretary, and Secretary Communiqué Drafting Committee, respectively said the sons and daughters of the area discussed the challenges of community development and resolved to hold the ‘Obibagwu Day’ on a yearly basis, to foster the unity and development of the people.

It commended Governor Ortom for the restoration of peace in the area, after the protracted communal clashes between Ainu Ette and Bonta communities that led to deaths and destruction of properties but begged the governor to come to the aid of the people by renovating and upgrading its only secondary school.

It said “the State Government through its relevant agencies should hasten the process of the much awaited boundary demarcation as promised by the State Governor between the Ukpute and Bonta communities of Oju and Konshisha LGAs as this will foster the restoration of lasting peace within the area.”

Besides, the communiqué called on representatives of the people at the national and state assemblies, particularly the Distinguished Senator Abba Moro, and Representative Samson Okwu to “rise to the occasion of ensuring the completion of our community electrification through the provision of transformer and connectivity to enable us feel their impact in government positively.”

It then enjoined every son and daughter of Obibagwu both at home and the Diaspora to support the ODA Township Hall project going on in the community to ensure its completion before the end of 2022.

The communiqué appreciated Chief Sunday Ebe Achala, Head Ukpa/Ainu Ette Council Ward; Chief Obande Adoga of Igede Ariri; Chief Hon. Amb Daniel Ulegede, Ada’ Oju; and HRH Chief Oga Ero (CP rtd), Ada’ Igede for their peace efforts in the land.

