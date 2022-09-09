Odegbami @ 70: Osun monarchs, others celebrate ex-Super Eagles star

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi, and 12 traditional rulers in Osun state, Friday celebrated the ex-super eagle star, Segun Odegbami, as he turned 70.

The event organised by Lanre Adeleke Sports Academy in Ile-Ogbo, the headquarters of Ayedire local government also had in attendance a former Super Eagles star, Mutiu Adepoju (aka headmaster).

The founder of the academy, Engr. Lanre Adeleke, said 42 young children had been admitted in honour of the 70th birthday of Odegbami who he said had been a supporter in the setting up of the academy.

Adeleke said the academy had admitted 58 students on scholarship last year, adding that “we are admitting 42 this year to make it 100 in honour of Chief Segun Odegbami who is the lead consultant on the project.”

“The plan is to catch them young and make sure that they receive the best of training and expose them to the global standard in the area of a sport – football, basketball and handball,” he said.

Speaking, Odegbami said the event was one of the happiest days of his life.

He said, “I didn’t want to celebrate my 70th because I don’t want people to see me as an old person. This is the best birthday of my life. I didn’t ask for it. I will never forget the rest of my life. The number of traditional rulers sitting here marvels me.

“Today is one of the happiest days of my life because this is totally unexpected, totally unsolicited and the magnitude of the depth of love that has been shown to me today is unprecedented.”

He commended Adeleke for the surprise birthday and for putting up the Academy for the less privileged and paying for their accommodation.

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, who spoke on behalf of other 13 monarchs at the event, said Adeleke deserved a national award for his contribution to sports in the country.

“On merit, Engr. Abel Lanre Adeleke deserves a national award. He is a patriotic Nigerian building both the mental and physical assets of the nation. He established an international Sports Academy here in Iwo land, therein, discovering and promoting the talents of the less privileged. Those children, with special sporting talents, many of whose parents cannot afford education were discovered to benefit from scholarship with free boarding and feeding,” he said.

