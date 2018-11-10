Odegbami: I ‘ll turn Ogun to development model in 4 years if…

Former Nigerian International soccer star, Segun Odegbami’s was one of the prominent names on the list of Ogun governorship candidates 2019 general election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday.

As stated in the list, Odegbami is the flag bearer of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) with Awofala Awoniyi as his deputy, according to the list of 39 candidates pasted by the electoral umpire on Friday.

Reacting to the inclusion of his name on the list, Odegbami, in a statement on Saturday morning in Abeokuta said Ogun shall “rise to become the fastest developing environment in the world in four years” if elected as governor in 2019.

The statement read: “There is still some ways to go because INEC makes allowance for substitution of names already published by a certain date.

“That means that the list is not final and sacrosanct. Part of the political game is that changes will still be made of the candidates during the next few days or more.

“In my own case, the die is now cast. Let the Universe know that, indeed, I have thrown my hat into the ring, and there is no turning back.

“There is a people’s peaceful revolution coming and the mass of ordinary people will rise and make their independent choices freely and without coercion or intimidation, of who their leaders will be, starting from 2019.

“I am truly excited about the oncoming contest between brothers and sisters, all great sons and daughters of this great land, bravely putting themselves forward to serve the people and halting the excruciating hunger, poverty and disease that have ravaged the vast majority of the people and left them to be counted amongst the poorest people on earth whilst they are in the midst of abundance in every natural gift under the sun.”

