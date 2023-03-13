Odii, Egwu, others pay respect to murdered Ebonyi PDP chieftain 

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Dr. Chukwuma Odii, alongside Senator Sam Egwu, Sunday paid a condolence visit to the family of late chieftain of the party, Mr. Ozoemena Nkwuda.

Nkwuda, 42, was murdered by suspected political thugs in Ndiogbu-Ndieze, Inyimagu, in Izzi local government area of Ebonyi on February 25, the day the presidential and National Assembly polls were held.

Odii represented by his running mate, Sen. Igwe Nwagu, during a visit to Izzi local government area, described the deceased as a man of peace.

He urged the family to be strong and uphold their late father’s principles of peace and love.

“We come here to pay our late member, the respect he deserved, and to sympathise with the family he left behind.

“It a pity that a young man of his age would just die and leave his family with three kids. We are worried because he is a brother, an Ebonyi man, a party member, and a good fellow.

“I urge the family to take heart and may the Almighty God give them the ability, capacity, strength, and grace to withstand this loss,” Odii added.

Sen. Egwu representing Ebonyi North District, also urged the family to take heart and prayed God to accept his soul.

“We have come to sympathise with the family, and we believe those involved in this killing will be brought to book,” Egwu said.

Director-General of PDP Campaign Council in Ebonyi, Mr. Igwe Edeze, who led the party delegation to Nwkuda’s family, condemned the heinous crime.

