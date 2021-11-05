Odili: Again, NBA demands investigation as colleagues pay last respect for late Judge

For the second time in one week, the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Thursday in Abuja restated it’s readiness to confront anyone with intent to desecrate the temple of Justice.

The body’s reaction was against the backdrop of alleged assault on the sanctity of the court by agents of the government who laid siege on the home of Justice Mary Odili few days ago.

The President of the Bar, Olumide Akpata, while delivering an address at the Tribute/ Valedictory Court Session in honour of the Late Supreme Court Judge, Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji, condemned in strong terms what he called; ‘Ridiculing the Institutions of our courts’.

According to Akpata, the sting operation by faceless security personnel’s was a great concern, saying it was undoubtedly an attempt to intimidate the Judiciary and to dissuade the Judges from dispensing Justice without fear or favour.

He said, “In this instant case, the NBA has been unequivocally in its condemnation of this dastardly act, we have vowed to leave no stone unturned in our bid to unmask all those behind this attack and to bring to Justice anyone found culpable, no matter how highly placed as there should be no sacred cow.”

While extolling the virtues of the Late Osuji earlier, both the NBA and Body of Senior Advocates (BOSAN) represented by Awa Kalu, SAN, hailed his dedication and commitment as judicial officer.

Akpata described him as a man who always walk his talk, adding that he was an epitome of integrity and a jurist of steel character with sound knowledge of law.

In his tribute at the session, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, described Osuji’s 35 years in service to fatherland and the generality of mankind as meritorious.

According to Muhammad, his rise to the Supreme Court bench was a testimony of hard work and total submission to the dictates of his profession.

“His judicial pronouncements have occupied vital pages of law books across the continent of Africa and beyond,” he added.

Hon. Justice Samuel Oseji who hails from Idumuje-Uno in Aniocha North Local Government of Delta state was born in Jos Plateau state on the June 2, 1954.

He attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) to study law in 1980 and after graduating with LL.B (Hons) Degree, he immediately proceeded to the Nigerian Law School in Lagos where he was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985.