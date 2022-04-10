Odili commended on Margaret Lawrence varsity take off 







Founder, Visitor and Pro-Chancellor of Margaret Lawrence University, Chief Dr. Paul Odili, has been commended by Hon. Moses Okezie-Okafor on the approval of the institution for take-off by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Federal Ministry of Education.

Okezie-Okafor, who is the director-general, Research and Development, Kogi state and director of Research and Strategy in the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, made the commendations Thursday through a statement he made available to pressmen in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Okezie-Okafor lauded Dr. Odili for his generous financial endowments which he has committed into transforming a virgin forest in Delta state into what is certain to become one of the most modern and beautiful private universities in Nigeria.

The lawyer and politician from Anambra state said the establishment of Margaret Lawrence University is without doubt an eloquent testament to Chief Odili’s incredible foresight and philanthropy.

He recalled that the university was just a dream which the founder shared with associates not too long ago. He marveled that it became a reality so soon, but noted that he was not surprised given that Mr. Odili who is also the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Paulo Homes Ltd, owners of the sprawling Riverpark Estate, Abuja’s largest gated community is famous for huge and daring undertakings. He assured that Nigerians can look forward to the new institution becoming hot in the education space while pioneering cutting edge research and instruction.