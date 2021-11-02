Odili: IGP orders probe

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to conduct detailed investigations into the reported invasion of the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili.

The incident occurred last Friday. The IGP said the leadership of the Force was not aware and did not at any time order Police operatives to carry out such assignments, describing the reported violation of the sanctity of the residence of the Justice of the Supreme Court as unfortunate and unacceptable.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, said, “Consequently, the IGP has directed the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to conduct a discrete investigation into the incident”.

He assured the commitment of the Force to the safety and security of the members of the Judiciary and Nigerians in general.

The IGP further called for calm and promised that the Force will do all within its powers to unravel the perpetrators and motives behind the breach with a view to bringing all indicted persons to book.

Baba has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to strengthen security around the street and residence of Her Lordship, Justice Mary Odili JSC to ensure her safety and also to prevent a recurrence of the unfortunate incident.

He assured that the details of Police investigations would be made public on conclusion of investigations.