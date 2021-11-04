Odili, others: Nigeria under seige – Afenifere

Pan Yoruba socio-political rganization, Afenifere, Wednesday declared that the last week invasion of the Abuja residence of Hon Justice Mary Peter Odili, the attack on Ado Ekiti home of Professor Banji Akintoye, the abduction of Kwali Chief Imam and his children among others are indications that Nigeria is clearly under siege by evil minded people.

Afenifere stated this in a release made available to journalists in Ibadan by its national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi.

In the statement, Afenifere noted that “Nigeria has never been under so much danger”, saying, “not even during the regime of the most intolerant military officer to govern the country, late General Sani Abacha.”

It maintained that the invasion “painfully recalled to one’s mind, the bombardment of the Asokoro, Abuja home of the elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark in October, 2018 by an agent of the federal government.”

“ Afenifere received the news of the attack on the house of the Leader of Ilana Omo Yoruba and History Professor, Banji Akintoye, with utter shock. It was clear that the mission of the attackers was dastardly as bullets allegedly from the AK-47 gun used by the invaders during the attack on Saturday, October 30, 2021, were on display”, it said.

Afenifere added that the spate and incidence of banditry and illegal invasion of citizens’ abodes are no longer restricted to any specific areas as the attacks now occur in places of worship, schools, motor parks, farms and private houses.

“ For instance, late last week, the Chief Imam of Yangoji Central Mosque in Kwali Area Council, Abuja, Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar Gbedako and two of his sons were abducted in their own home around 11.47 pm, according to reports”

“Rather than confronting the insecurity challenge headlong, the federal government prefers to dawdle – being soft on the bandits but harsh on those advocating for self-determination.”