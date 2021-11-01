Odili: Senate wades in, CJN silent as FG jerks up Judiciary budget by N10bn

The Senate Commitee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, declared Monday that the invasion of Justice Mary Odili’s residence by Security Agents last week will be debated as matter of urgent national importance on resumption of plenary next week.



Security operatives had on Friday invaded the Abuja residence of upthe supreme court justice based on information that illegal activities were going on there.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC Ekiti Central), disclosed this during an oversight visit to the Chief Justice of Nigeria ((CJN), Justice Mahamud Tanko, in his Office.

The Chairman said, “We cannot pretend not to be unaware of the embarrassing situation on invasion of residence of Justice Mary Odili on Friday Night by Security Agents without Joining issue with anyone , we take the matter seriously, by the time, when we are back to plenary session, we will discuss the matter as urgent of National Importance.”



The CJN however did not utter a word on the invasion.

But speaking on the budget of the Judiciary in 2022, Senator Bamidele said ,” It is right to state that 2022 budget budget estimate for the Judiciary is N120 billion only representing an increase in the sum of N10 billion , over the sum which was appropriated in the 2021 Appropriation Act.

“Even though this increase is not enough to meet the competing needs and challenges of the Judiciary, we must commend the present administration for listening to the voice of reason and clamour from various quarters advocating for increased funding for the Judiciary.”



Responding to the Chairman’s opening remark, the Chief Justice of Nigeria disclosed that there is no any interference from Legislators or Executives Arm of government on their activities adding that the National Assembly has not failed Judiciary.

“Legislative arm of government has not failed us , there is nothing that we want that have not been granted by the National Assembly, you are doing right thing , if you see that something is going wrong with the Judiciary, call our attention to it. There is no interference from Legislature and Executive on our activities”.

He submitted that the Judiciary is ready to accept correction if something is going wrong.

In her submission, the Ag. Chief Registrar of Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello, informed the lawmakers that 75 percent budget performance has been recorded in terms of releases and 60 percent in expenditure.

She said that N368 million was appropriated to cater for the official vehicles of the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria and the Hon. Justices of the Supreme Court.

He added that last year eight Hon. Justices were appointed into the bench of the court and the sum was used for the procurement of one vehicle each for eight newly appointed Justices in the interim pending the availability of the funds to procure the remaining vehicles.