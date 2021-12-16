Odili’s house invasion: Court grants bail to 12, denies 3

After seven hours proceedings, Justice Nkonye Maha, of the Federal High Court Abuja, Wednesday, granted bail to 12 out of the 15 persons arraigned in connection with the alleged invasion of the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Peter-Odili, a Supreme Court Judge.

The 11th and 15th suspects were denied bail on the ground that they made oral application.

The 14th suspect on the other hand did not file any application, as there was no evidence to that effect before the court.

The court refused to grant bail to three of the suspects because “There was no evidence that a bail application was filed before this court,” Justice Maha held.

While granting them bail, Justice Maha held that each person must produce two suretee each, the suretee must be civil servant, responsible with landed properties.

The second suretee must be gainfully employed with two years tax clearance.

She equally ordered that those granted bail must submit their international passport to the registrar through their litigants.

The federal government through the Inspector General of Police arraigned 15 out of the 22 suspects who allegedly invaded the residence on 18-count charges.

The 15 were earlier paraded on November 11 at the Police headquarters, Abuja.

The defendants who on October 29, 2021 besieged Justice Odili’s home in Maitama district of Abuja were charged with offences of conspiracy, forgery, unlawful force entrance into the compound, impersonation etc.

The suspects that appeared before Justice Nkonye Maha of the federal high court Abuja on 18 count charges are Ajodo lawrence aka Ola Ojo, Micheal Diete-spiff, Alex Onyekeru, Bayero lawal aka director EFCC, Igwe Ernest, Aliu Ibrahim, Hajiya maí muna mashanu, Dr Ayodele Akindipe aka herbalist, Yusuf Adamu aka God son to chief Peter Odili, Basiru Musa, Stanley Nkwazima, Shehu Jibo, Abdulahi Adamu, Ike Ezekwe, Abdullahi Usman, Sani Bala, Godwin Lucas at large, Solomon Bagudu at large, Austin M.at large, Micheal M at large were listed as in the charge as the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th , 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th respectively .

Among the 15 is a female, although her identity cannot be ascertain as at the time of filling this report.

They were brought into the court around 1.45pm by personnel of the Federal Investigation Bureau, Special Tactical Squard (STS) and the police.

The suspects had on October 29, 2021, acting upon a controversial warrant of arrest issued by a Wuse Magistrate Court, attempted to gain access into the house of Justice Odili who is the second most senior Justice in the country.

They had claimed to be members of a special recovery panel in the Federal Ministry of Justice, although the Ministry has seen denied them, just as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Department of State Service (DSS) and Police.

However, following public outcry, the police swung into action and arrested 22 persons out of which 15 have been brought to court for arraignment.

When the charges were read to them by the clerk of court, all the defendants pleaded not guilty to the amended charge

The prosecutor Matthew .O. Amosun (ASP) then applied to the Court for a trial date and for an order to remand the defendants in the custody of the Correctional centre.

But Emmanuel Udalor counsel to the 1st defendant applied to the court to move an application for bail filed on December 14 on behalf of Ajodo.

The prosecution counsel said he was not oppose to their applications for bail and that he would leave the issue of bail at the discretion of court.

Dr M.Y.Suleiman counsel to the 15th defendant also moved an oral application for bail and there was no objection.