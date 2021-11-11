Odili’s residence invasion: THISDAY disowns suspect as police nab 14, 2 soldiers, 5 others at large





The Nigeria Police Thursday paraded 14 suspects involved in the invasion of the Abuja residence of a Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili.

The suspects include the whistle blower, prayer warrior and herbalist, Ali Umar Ibrahim; the mastermind-one CSP Lawrence Ajojo-a fake police officer; a contributing editor with THISDAY Newspaper, Stanley Nkwazema; lawyers and banker among others.

But the management of THISDAY has disowned Nkwazema, saying he resigned from his job as a sports correspondent some 15 years ago.

Parading the suspects at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Headquarters, Area 10, Abuja, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, said seven of the suspects, including two soldiers, were still at large.

He said the suspects, who came from different professional backgrounds, were members of a criminal syndicate that specialises in operating as law enforcement officers.

Mba noted that the criminals were loose cannons and document forgers who were on their own and not hired by any personnel of the Ministry of Justice as they claimed.

CP Mba further said the suspects conspired to raid the residence following information that the Supreme Court Justice was keeping a large sum of money in foreign currencies.

He commended the resistance by the security personnel deployed to the Odili residence for not allowing the suspects access to the premises, stating that it would have been a great embarrassment to the nation before the international community if the operation had succeeded.

Fielding questions from journalists, Ajodo, who was found to be with a police identity card with the rank of CPS in his name as well as an identity card of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also in his name and signed by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), confessed that he was not a policeman and does not work with the EFCC.

He also confessed to have forged the signature of the Attorney General, adding that he was not deployed on the mission to raid Odili’s residence by Malami.

“I work for Malami as a consultant of recoveries, there are five of us. I was given 18 accounts to recover, though Malami did not send me to this mission. I am a banking expert with specialty in finance and forensic.”

Ajodo also claimed that there was a mix-up during the raid, stating that the search warrant was supposed to be for No 9 but it read No 7.

He said they quickly revoked the warrant as soon as they noticed the mix-up.

However, the whistleblower, Ibrahim, who claimed he was contacted by Odili’s Godson, said he had some prayer sessions in the residence which revealed there was money in the JSC’s house, and even swore to an affidavit to that effect at the EFCC office.

He claimed that Ajodo diverted his affidavit to the Ministry of Justice and he had led the team on a surveillance to Odili’s residence before the raid.

“I am the whistle blower and I swore to an affidavit that there was millions of money stashed in that house. I was introduced as an Islamic prayer warrior to the Godson of Justice Odili and I did prayer there on October 13. I prayed to know if the story that there was money in the house was true.

“So after the prayers, I decided to go through the EFCC as a formal channel and I was interviewed and interrogated. However, I ended up in the Ministry of Justice because Ajodo told me it was the same thing that EFCC is under Ministry of Justice.

“He asked to go for surveillance before the raid. I took him to the address and directed them to Justice Odili’s house,” he said.

On his part, the journalist claimed he was following a lead on recovery of asset brought to him by one of the suspects, Barrister Alex Onyekwere.

According to Nkwazema, who claimed he was a contributing editor with THISDAY Newspapers, he followed the lead for three days before the raid.

He admitted joining the team for the raid but claimed he did not enter the premises.

Asked why he did not speak up or file a report based on his findings despite the outcry that followed the raid, especially after the security agencies denied involvement but waited five days before responding to invitation by the FCID, the journalist said he was at the FCID on his own volition.

Nkwazema not one of us – THISDAY

Meanwhile, THISDAY Newspapers has disowned Nkwazema, saying he pulled out of the company some 15 years ago.

The position was contained in a disclaimer issued the company’s Managing Editor (print and digital), Bolaji Adebiyi in Abuja Thursday.

It said: “The attention of the management of THISDAY NEWSPAPERS has been drawn to the news making the rounds that Mr. Stanley Nkwazema, one of those suspected to have invaded the home of Justice Mary Odili claimed to be a staff and Contributing Editor of THISDAY.

“Contrary to his claim, Mr. Nkwazema is neither a Staff of THISDAY nor a Contributing Editor. He was a Sports Correspondent and resigned more than 15 years ago.

“However, occasionally, he, like hundreds of other readers of the newspaper, sends for publication articles and analyses and is usually obliged, a privilege THISDAY gives to some of its ex-staff. That does not in any way make him a staff and contributing Editor of THISDAY.

“Since his resignation, THISDAY had at no time contracted Mr. Nkwazema to investigate any story, and we know nothing of his alleged investigation of a story leading to the raid of the residence of Hon. Justice Odili.

“The police authorities and the general public should, therefore, note that Mr. Nkwazema, whatever may be his involvement in this matter, was not acting on behalf of THISDAY in any shape or form.”