Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has said that Al-Shabab striker, Odion Ighalo, is in his provisional squad for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde and Liberia.

The three-time African champions will play both countries in their final group qualifying games.

Rohr confirmed that he decided to recall Ighalo because of his leadership, although it is still left for the 32-year-old to accept the invitation.

“I put him in the bigger provisional first list for the next games.