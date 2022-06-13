Officers in Lagos club shooting in custody, IGP orders investigation



The police personnel allegedly involved in the shooting incident at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, have been taken into custody and being investigated for their involvement in the incident, Nigeria Police said Sunday.

Blueprint reports that trouble started when one of the police escorts attached to the Burna Boy shot one Irebami Lawrence who reacted when the singer allegedly made passes at his wife.

The Grammy Award winner and five police escorts reportedly visited the nightclub around 4am with four policemen waiting outside while one identified as Inspector Ibrahim, who was in mufti, accompanied Burna Boy into the club and was alleged to have shot Lawrence on the thigh, while his friend, identified as Tolu got hit in the head.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a press statement in Abuja, said: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, who describes the circumstances surrounding the incident as unbelievable, has however condemned, in the strongest terms, the unfortunate incident.

“Consequently, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter and forward his report as urgent as possible for further action.”

