[Official] FCT council election: Like Kuje, Bwari, INEC declares PDP winner in AMAC

Like it did in Kuje and Bwari Area Councils, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the Chairmanship election held on Saturday in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), in the FCT Area Council election.
There are 12 wards in AMAC, including Gwagwa, City Centre, Garki, Kabusa, Wuse, Gwarinpa, Jiwa, Gui, Karshi, Orozo, Karu and Nyanya.
However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in only Wuse and Karshi wards, leaving the PDP to win the remaining 10 wards.
Details below:
Collation of election results for AMAC.
- NYANYA WARD
REGISTERED VOTERS : 53, 263
ACCREDITED VOTERS: 3301
APC: 1,199
PDP: 1,861
- JIWA WARD
REGISTERED VOTERS :
43, 572
ACCREDITED VOTERS : 2831
APC: 1,224
PDP : 1,429
- GUI WARD
REGISTERED VOTERS : 27,378
ACCREDITED VOTERS : 2591
APC : 834
PDP: 1606
- KARSHI WARD
REGISTERED VOTERS : 13,943
ACCREDITED VOTERS : 1678
APC: 1,477
PDP: 180
Reports of Snatching of Chairmanship ballot box and malfunctioning of BVAS
- GWAGWA WARD
REGISTERED VOTERS : 39,960
ACCREDITED VOTERS : 2952
APC: 1,158
PDP : 1,624
- OROZO WARD
REGISTERED VOTERS : 30, 417
ACCREDITED VOTERS : 1051
APC: 335
PDP: 674
Reports of attacks at the collation centre, two people were killed and others injured
- CITY CENTER WARD
REGISTERED VOTERS : 74, 245
ACCREDITED VOTERS : 2360
APC: 1,093
PDP: 1,137
Reports of attack on INEC officials who were reportedly beaten up
- GARKI WARD
REGISTERED VOTERS : 86,109
ACCREDITED : 4,385
APC: 914
PDP : 2,983
- KARU WARD
REGISTERED VOTERS : 59,485
ACCREDITED VOTERS: 2,857
APC: 863
PDP: 1,848
- GWARIMPA WARD
REGISTERED VOTERS: 99,384
ACCREDITED VOTERS : 4,953
APC: 2,086
PDP: 2,609
- WUSE WARD
REGISTERED VOTERS :88070
ACCREDITED VOTERS :1897
APC: 933
PDP : 857
- KABUSA WARD
REGISTERED VOTERS: 71,448
ACCREDITED VOTERS : 4,154
APC: 1,124
PDP: 2,494
Total votes
PDP: 19,302
APC: 13,240
Following the conclusion of the collation, the Retuning Officer, Professor Sani Saka, declared the PDP candidate, Christopher Zakka, winner of the election, having polled 19,302, against the candidate of the APC, Mr Murtala Karshi, who polled 13,240.