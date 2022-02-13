[Official] FCT council election: Like Kuje, Bwari, INEC declares PDP winner in AMAC

Like it did in Kuje and Bwari Area Councils, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the Chairmanship election held on Saturday in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), in the FCT Area Council election.

There are 12 wards in AMAC, including Gwagwa, City Centre, Garki, Kabusa, Wuse, Gwarinpa, Jiwa, Gui, Karshi, Orozo, Karu and Nyanya.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in only Wuse and Karshi wards, leaving the PDP to win the remaining 10 wards.

Details below:

Collation of election results for AMAC.

NYANYA WARD

REGISTERED VOTERS : 53, 263

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 3301

APC: 1,199

PDP: 1,861

JIWA WARD

REGISTERED VOTERS :

43, 572

ACCREDITED VOTERS : 2831

APC: 1,224

PDP : 1,429

GUI WARD

REGISTERED VOTERS : 27,378

ACCREDITED VOTERS : 2591

APC : 834

PDP: 1606

KARSHI WARD

REGISTERED VOTERS : 13,943

ACCREDITED VOTERS : 1678

APC: 1,477

PDP: 180

Reports of Snatching of Chairmanship ballot box and malfunctioning of BVAS

GWAGWA WARD

REGISTERED VOTERS : 39,960

ACCREDITED VOTERS : 2952

APC: 1,158

PDP : 1,624

OROZO WARD

REGISTERED VOTERS : 30, 417

ACCREDITED VOTERS : 1051

APC: 335

PDP: 674

Reports of attacks at the collation centre, two people were killed and others injured

CITY CENTER WARD

REGISTERED VOTERS : 74, 245

ACCREDITED VOTERS : 2360

APC: 1,093

PDP: 1,137

Reports of attack on INEC officials who were reportedly beaten up

GARKI WARD

REGISTERED VOTERS : 86,109

ACCREDITED : 4,385

APC: 914

PDP : 2,983

KARU WARD

REGISTERED VOTERS : 59,485

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 2,857

APC: 863

PDP: 1,848

GWARIMPA WARD

REGISTERED VOTERS: 99,384

ACCREDITED VOTERS : 4,953

APC: 2,086

PDP: 2,609

WUSE WARD

REGISTERED VOTERS :88070

ACCREDITED VOTERS :1897

APC: 933

PDP : 857

KABUSA WARD

REGISTERED VOTERS: 71,448

ACCREDITED VOTERS : 4,154

APC: 1,124

PDP: 2,494

Total votes

PDP: 19,302

APC: 13,240

Following the conclusion of the collation, the Retuning Officer, Professor Sani Saka, declared the PDP candidate, Christopher Zakka, winner of the election, having polled 19,302, against the candidate of the APC, Mr Murtala Karshi, who polled 13,240.