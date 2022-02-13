[Official] FCT council election: Like Kuje, Bwari, INEC declares PDP winner in AMAC

Like it did in Kuje and Bwari Area Councils, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the Chairmanship election held on Saturday in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), in the FCT Area Council election.

There are 12 wards in AMAC, including Gwagwa, City Centre, Garki, Kabusa, Wuse, Gwarinpa, Jiwa, Gui, Karshi, Orozo, Karu and Nyanya.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in only Wuse and Karshi wards, leaving the PDP to win the remaining 10 wards.

  1. NYANYA WARD
    REGISTERED VOTERS : 53, 263
    ACCREDITED VOTERS: 3301

APC: 1,199
PDP: 1,861

  1. JIWA WARD
    REGISTERED VOTERS :
    43, 572
    ACCREDITED VOTERS : 2831

APC: 1,224
PDP : 1,429

  1. GUI WARD
    REGISTERED VOTERS : 27,378

ACCREDITED VOTERS : 2591

APC : 834
PDP: 1606

  1. KARSHI WARD
    REGISTERED VOTERS : 13,943

ACCREDITED VOTERS : 1678

APC: 1,477
PDP: 180
Reports of Snatching of Chairmanship ballot box and malfunctioning of BVAS

  1. GWAGWA WARD
    REGISTERED VOTERS : 39,960

ACCREDITED VOTERS : 2952

APC: 1,158
PDP : 1,624

  1. OROZO WARD
    REGISTERED VOTERS : 30, 417
    ACCREDITED VOTERS : 1051

APC: 335
PDP: 674
Reports of attacks at the collation centre, two people were killed and others injured

  1. CITY CENTER WARD
    REGISTERED VOTERS : 74, 245

ACCREDITED VOTERS : 2360

APC: 1,093
PDP: 1,137

Reports of attack on INEC officials who were reportedly beaten up

  1. GARKI WARD
    REGISTERED VOTERS : 86,109
    ACCREDITED : 4,385

APC: 914
PDP : 2,983

  1. KARU WARD
    REGISTERED VOTERS : 59,485

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 2,857

APC: 863
PDP: 1,848

  1. GWARIMPA WARD

REGISTERED VOTERS: 99,384

ACCREDITED VOTERS : 4,953

APC: 2,086
PDP: 2,609

  1. WUSE WARD
    REGISTERED VOTERS :88070
    ACCREDITED VOTERS :1897

APC: 933
PDP : 857

  1. KABUSA WARD
    REGISTERED VOTERS: 71,448
    ACCREDITED VOTERS : 4,154
    APC: 1,124
    PDP: 2,494

Total votes
PDP: 19,302
APC: 13,240

Following the conclusion of the collation, the Retuning Officer, Professor Sani Saka, declared the PDP candidate, Christopher Zakka, winner of the election, having polled 19,302, against the candidate of the APC, Mr Murtala Karshi, who polled 13,240.