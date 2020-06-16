Official: From Levante, Simon joins Nantes

Nigerian international, Moses Simon have penned a deal with French Ligue 1 club Nantes from Spanish side Levante.

The versatile winger, who spent last season on loan at Nantes penned a four-year contract with the Canaries.

Simon scored nine goals and registered eight assists in 30 appearances across all competitions during the campaign.

The 24-year-old was voted the club’s player of the season and also picked the goal of the season prize.

Simon linked up with Levante from Belgian Pro League club KAA Gent in 2018 but endured a below-par campaign where he scored once in 19 league appearances.

He rediscovered his form at Nantes and was a regular feature in Christian Gourcuff’s team.

Olympic Lyon and Stade Rennes were also keen on securing his services from Levante.

Simon has previously played for GBS Academy in Nigeria and has been part of Gernot Rohr Super Eagles campaign in recent time.