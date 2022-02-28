Official: INEC publishes notice of 2023 general elections 



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has published the notice of election for the 2023 general elections, in compliance with extant provisions of the law.

The official notice for the 2023 general election, which was published today, 28th February, 2022, in each state of the federation and the FCT, contains the date for the election, and the place where the nomination papers are to be delivered.

As contained in the notice, the date for the presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday 25th February, 2023, while the election for governorship and State Houses of Assembly will hold on Saturday 11th March, 2023.

The commission also advised political parties to take note that the place for delivery of nomination papers for the elective offices would be at the INEC headquarters Maitama, Abuja, via the online portal established for the purpose.

Sequel to the signing into law, the amendment to the Electoral Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, 25th February, 2022, the commission held an emergency extraordinary meeting on Saturday 26th February, 2022, and thereafter unveiled the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.

According to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the adjustment to the earlier fixed dates for General Elections in Nigeria, the Commission decided to “adjust the dates of the 2023 General Election to ensure compliance with the provisions of the new law.”

The INEC Chairman also reeled out some of the critical activities and their dates that would follow the publication of the Notice of Election today, accordingly. He said the next activity in the timeline would be the “Conduct of party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from them – Monday 4th April 2022 to Friday 3rd June 2022.”

This is followed by the “submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online portal for Presidential and National Assembly election – 9.00am on Friday 10th June 2022 to 6.00pm on Friday 17th June 2022”.

Next is the “submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online nomination portal for Governorship and State Assembly elections – 9.00am on Friday 1st July 2022 to 6.00pm on Friday 15th July 2022”, and then the “commencement of Campaign by political parties for Presidential and National Assembly election – Wednesday 28th September 2022”.

The INEC boss also announced that the “commencement of Campaign by political parties for governorship and State Assembly elections – Wednesday 12th October 2022”, while the “last day of campaign by political parties for Presidential and National Assembly elections is midnight on Thursday 23rd February 2023.”

He further added that the “last day of campaign by political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections – midnight on Thursday 9th March 2023.”

Prof. Yakubu assured that, “with the coming into force of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission will work assiduously to conclude and publish new Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections that are consistent with the Act”.

“These regulations and guidelines as well as manuals issued by the commission are all part of the legal regulatory framework for elections. Their timely publication will enable all stakeholders in the electoral process to become conversant with their provisions as they prepare for the 2023 general election”, he added.

The INEC chairman also called on stakeholders to play by the books and respect the established timelines.

He said “I wish to remind stakeholders, especially the political parties, of their responsibility to adhere strictly to the timelines in this Timetable and Schedule of Activities, as well as all other timelines established by the Commission.”

“It is necessary that all political parties comply with the extant legal framework, ensure proper organisation and management of party primaries and the nomination of qualified candidates in order to prevent unnecessary litigations and rancour”, Yakubu stressed.