Official: New Olubadan emerges as Olubadan-in-Council meets Makinde

Baring last minute change, all seems to be set for the official announcement of the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun, as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, gave this indication on Saturday while briefing newsmen after a closed door meeting between the Olubadan-in-Council and Governor Seyi Makinde at the Oyo state Government House.

High Chief Ladoja disclosed that the perceived controversy surrounding ascension to the Olubadan stool has been amicably resolved at the closed door meeting.

The Osi Olubadan and former governor of Oyo state affirmed the candidature of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun, as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland, adding that the Ibadan High Chiefs have resolved their differences and are very united in the bid to install the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

High Chief Ladoja stressed that council members had met with Governor Makinde and agreed to the resolution that Senator Lekan Balogun who is next in line to the stool remained the authentic candidate for the Olubadan stool.

“I can tell you that Ibadan is very lucky. All the matters causing crisis in Ibadanland have been resolved. The governor has been magnanimous to have called this meeting because those of us who thought we won’t meet again have finally met and resolved all the matters,” he said.

High Chief Ladoja added, “So, I can tell you that, by next week, you won’t notice any tension in Ibadan again.The resolution is simple and the only contention was the objection by Barrister Lana on the court case and it has been resolved.

“None of us argued that the Otun Olubadan, Senator Balogun, is not the next Olubadan. All of us have agreed on that position because that is our hierarchy. Before the resolution could be announced, we have our procedure. The Olubadan-in-Council will meet and we will present the candidate to the governor for accent. Now, we are very happy that we have resolved the problem and we are all grateful to the governor.”

The Osi Olubadan declared that the Olubadan-in-Council would jointly make a public statement on their resolutions regarding the confirmation of the Otun Olubadan as the new Olubadan of Ibadanvland soonest.