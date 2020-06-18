Official: Nzenwa takes charge of IPAC’s headquarters



After five months of division within the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), its National President, Dr Leonard Nzenwa, said the new leadership has finally received the property of the council from the outgoing leadership.

Since February this year when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) de-registered 74 political parties, the 18 political parties now constituting IPAC have not had access to the council’s headquarters.



With Thursday’s handover by the former President High Chief Peter Ameh represented by the former IPAC’s Director General, Barrister Emeka Igwe, the five months rift has come to an end.

Addressing newsmen after it formally took over the Abuja headquarters from the former executive, Nzenwa said having received some documents and list of items from the former executive, his leadership would go ahead and review the documents.

According to the Acting President, after the review, the current executive would interact with the former leaders with a view to moving the council to the next level.

He stated that it is incumbent on all stakeholders to fashion out ways to move the council forward, soliciting the media cooperation, advice and diligent reportage.

“We have received some documents and a list of some items that are here (headquarters) . What we are going to do is that we are going to review the details of this particular document and we now have some words with them (former exco) as to the status of the inventory that is this particular place.

“You can see that everything has been done, the thing is how to take this council to the next level. What I want you to know is that the usual thinking that we and them should be buried, we have to take it away from our narratives.



“The reason why I said this is that most of us are stakeholders, the press are stakeholders. Every person is a stakeholder in every political system and so it is incumbent on us to see how we can move this particular council forward,” Nzenwa said.