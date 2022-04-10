Official: Pastor Tunde Bakare joins 2023 presidential race

Popular Pastor and politician Tunde Bakare has officially declared interest to be President come 2023.

He was running mate to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in 2011.

Pastor Bakare who spoke on Saturday, said, “Against the backdrop of the prevailing state of the nation, we need a leader who can reconcile grievous historical and current differences, reintegrate the various ethnic and religious constituent parts into true nationhood, and rebuild the broken walls of federalism while maximising Nigeria’s

diverse geo-economic potential.

“This brings me to the brand, PTB. PTB is currently an acronym for Pastor ‘Tunde Bakare. The PTB brand is the rallying point for ‘Project 16.’

“Nevertheless, Project 16 is not just about me. It is not about the presidential ambition of any man. In any case, I do not have a self-generated ambition. What I do have is a vision of a New Nigeria that was birthed in me from childhood and an honest aspiration to serve as the sixteenth president of my beloved nation, Nigeria.”