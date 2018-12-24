Ogara stage-managed attack to draw sympathy – Ayogu Eze

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Enugu state, Senator Ayogu Eze, has dismissed George Ogara’s claim that his campaign office was attacked by political thugs describing same as failed attempt to generate sympathy for himself.

Eze, who described Ogara as one of the unsuccessfully governorship aspirants, described the alleged attack as a stage-managed hoax which he further claimed was designed to distract the APC.

A statement he issued yesterday in Abuja said: “A stage-managed hoax, designed to distract the Senator Ayogu Eze Campaign Organisation from the serious issues of election and to waste precious time joining issues with a non-existent candidate, known only in the delusional imagination of those who have been funding him and goading him to a mission impossible.

“We don’t believe his so-called office was attacked but if it was, it must have been orchestrated by him to draw attention to himself.

“If the police are investigating the attack as the poorly coordinated fake news claimed, why rush to name anyone as suspect even before the police comes out with their investigation?”, the statement queried.

Recall that Ogara’s campaign office was set ablaze in addition to vehicles by unknown gunmen. Subsequently, it was alleged that Senator Eze’s supporters were responsible for the attack.

But the statement signed by the spokesperson to Senator Ayogu Eze Campaign Organisation, Okey Ugwuada Ezirigwe, described the report as a calumny campaign.

According to Ezirigwe, the unsigned piece of fake news was a stunt by Ogara and his cohorts to attract attention having lost the primary election and further added that Ogara is no threat to Eze.

“George Ogara is not a threat to the Sen. Ayogu Eze Choice 2019 Campaign Organisation and cannot therefore warrant any supporter of Sen. Ayogu Eze wasting precious time and energy to attack a moribund campaign office.

“Our campaign is focused on issues of mis-governance and has no time for violence. Our principal, Senator Ayogu Eze abhors violence and will not condone it by any of his supporters or anybody within his campaign structure.

The statement called on the police to investigate the attack as claimed and bring to book any found wanting.

“The police should investigate the claim if it ever happened, and bring anybody indicted to book. We are convinced that this is part of the antics of some disgruntled people, who claim to be APC in the day but PDP at night,” he stated.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.