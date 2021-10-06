Ogba optimistic Super Eagles will wallop CAR

Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports, Obinna Ogba, has that the Super Eagles will defeat Central African Republic(CAR) in the two leg World Cup qualifying matches in Lagos and Douala.

Ogba made this assertion from the performance of Eagles during the last two matches they played against Liberia and Cape Verde, maintaining that they would replicate same when they confront CAR.

The senator disclosed this in Nkalagu, Ishielu local government area, Ebonyi state while speaking with members of the state Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

He called for support of Gernot Rohr, adding that he has not failed in his mandate as the Super Eagles coach.

He said “they have done very well but we are not yet there and you know, as the match comes, they progress with it. We believe strongly that the two matches they have; one in Lagos, one in Douala we are going to win those matches God willing.

“The coach has a mandate, some people talk about the coach. He has not failed from his mandate. We have to give him a chance to finish his assignment and the assignment is to qualify us for Nations Cup and qualify us for World Cup and get to certain level in Nations Cup and possibly win. Then in World Cup, to get us out of preliminary stage”, he said.

