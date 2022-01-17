Ogba pays tribute to late Etemike

The Vice-President of Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Solomon Ogba has paid glowing tribute to the father of football in Mid-Western state, and one of the fathers of football in Nigeria late Godwin Etemike who died recently.

“The Mid-West, indeed Nigeria has lost a genuine lover of football who gave his all for the beautiful. He was selfless, patriotic and empathic. As a Super Eagles star, he was ready to die for the jersey on the field of play, as one of the coaches that ensure we won the Afcon in 1980 the late Etemike endured sleepless nights to ensure we succeeded, we have lost a great Nigerian,” said Ogba.

He recalled that it was Etemike assembled the team that gave Nigeria her first continental title in 1980.

“It was Etemike that took Christian Chukwu and others to Brazil a few months to the 1980 Afcon before Otto Glory was appointed to take over of the team,” Ogba said.