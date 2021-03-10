Ogbe: Walking the path of destiny

Everyone, one day or the other, sooner than later, asks questions as such as, who was I born to be? What is it I came here to do and, what is my purpose on the Earth? By and large, let’s face it with all sense of humility and sincerity, there’s no single individual on the global terrain, apart from those that are mentally deranged, that would decide to miss his or her purpose of existence. On daily basis and by every ticking of the clock, some of us that have clear pictures of our desired goals and destination in life, are in one way or the other striving hard to make them achievable. So, a reasonable personality with visions and earthshaking positive dreams wouldn’t be seen by some political or public affairs analysts as a desperado for taking a bold step to towards his or her mission on earth! Most of us, when we think about our destinies, no doubt several thoughts sometimes cross our minds especially when we have clear pictures of our glorious destinies. Nevertheless, the perception of walking on the path of destiny could be a bit confusing because we live in the world of unpredictability where suddenly those who are known to be at the front row could be within a twinkle of an eye become the back benchers while the back benchers occupy the front row.

However, the exciting news is that we all that have definite pictures of our glorious destinies know emphatically that there’s a path we must walk on to be able to achieve our desired goals and visions in-line with our Godly reason behind our creations. So, those walking on the path of their destiny sometimes did nothing extraordinary to achieve their God deposited assignment on earth; they developed unbendable and formidable zeals to tread on the path of destiny with determination, persistence, vision, humility, generosity, etc.

Therefore, it is at this juncture that I as a thorough bred pen professional, make bold to present one of the finest, uprising, methodical and humane ebullient youth of Idoma extraction. A personality with great zeal and earthshaking dreams as well as vision to positively transform the lives of those around him, the Benue people, Idoma race generally and especially the highly educated, humble, hardworking and God-fearing people of Otukpo/Ohimini federal constituency where he is aspiring to represent at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023. He is no other than Honourable Alex Ogbe.

The name Hon. Alex Ogbe may indeed connote different meanings to different people. To some, he personifies unity, a trail blazer, a solutionprovider with high penchant for local, national and international businesses, which has made a lot of entrepreneurs to describe him as a viable business mogul with a Midas touch. Others see him as an international photographer conjurer with one of the best globally recognized photo studio in London, the United Kingdom. His photographic studio in London has made a lot of impact on the lives of so many people both directly and indirectly.

Honestly, to cut a specific niche to describe Honourable Alex Ogbe is not an easy task because it’s all about a man that can single handedly with his highly loaded brain bring greatness out of nothing. He is a man with a heart of a lion that can go the extra mile to achieve greatness in order to better the lives of the less privileged around him and beyond. Ogbe is a man with a compassionate heart.

Ogbe had his elementary and higher education both in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. He is compassionate, humane, God-fearing man that has greatly prepared himself in all standard to put smiles on the face of every indigene of Otukpo/Ohimini federal constituency when voted to represent them at the House of Representatives in 2023. On the contrary, in this particular context, I cannot in full amount write much on his general lifestyles, because of space constraint. So, I shall in the next piece present a more detailed information about him since I and many media volunteers towards his timely ambition have made it a duty to wholeheartedly promote his modest and achievable manifestos.

Therefore, as I take time to briefly highlight some of the qualities in Ogbe that make thousands of people across borders to pressurize him to contest for for the House of Representatives, let me in a jiffy highlight some of them for record purpose. Prominent among his immeasurable humanitarian gestures includes massive upgrade of most of the abandoned primary health centers in Otukpo/Ohimini federal constituency. Others are; provision of scholarship scheme to hundreds of students in all the 23 council wards within Otukpo/Ohimini federal constituency and beyond, usage of Ochacho Foundation water tanker truck to supply water to the residents of Otukpo and beyond especially during water scarcity season.

It is also a well-known fact that Honorable Alex Ogbe is the brain behind the annual Ochacho musical concert which in all standard has greatly improved the economy of Otukpo, the traditional headquarters of Benue South Senatorial District and environs. He is also well-known for his philanthropy. On and off, he has tremendously donated gift items of all categories and raw cash to thousands of widows, orphans, less privileged and other vulnerable groups in the society.

In this connection and based on provable facts on ground in reference to the kind gestures of Ogbe, a good political and public affairs analyst that has taken his or her time to keenly follow up the leadership trajectory of Ogbe as he walks on the path of destiny, would be right in all ramifications by saying that those clamouring for Alex Ogbe to vie for the House of Representatives seat come 2023, are right. This is because having a caliber of Alex Ogbe in the Nationa Assembly to represent the good people of Otukpo/Ohimini federal constituency is not only a move that should be highly celebrated but should be welcomed and championed by every son and daughter of the constituency so that the long yearning development of the constituency can be smoothly and speedily attained in all spheres.

Danbaba, a journalist, media consultant, public affairs analyst and human development expert, writes from Abuja.

Share this: Print

No tags for this post.