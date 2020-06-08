Ogbemudia calls for inclusion of home-based players in Super Eagles

A football agent with Myron Topclass Sport Outfits Eddie Ogbemudia, has called for inclusion of home based players in Super Eagles.

Ogbemudia whose company currently manages Super Eagles players Etebo Oghenekaro, Akpeyi Daniel, Ekene Olisema and Stephen Chukwude, stated this while speaking in an interview with journalists on Nigeria Sports Centre WhatsApp group.

“To some extent, I agree with some persons clamouring for the inclusion of home based players in the national team but if you consider their performances in the WAFU and CHAN competitions, you may have a rethink.

“But I believe if there’s a process of picking exceptional players to have appearance in AFCON and World Cup qualifiers, it will help to sell the league to attract European clubs.”

He said the reasons Nigerian players don’t attract the attention of top European teams like the way it was in the late 90s and early 2000s was poor management of domestic league.

” With my experience, I believe the composition of our teams from 2001 down as been woeful because the NPFL clubs don’t look for exceptional talents. They just rotate same set of players. A player will be in Sunshine Stars today and play for Kano Pillars tomorrow.

” In the 90s and 2000s, on a yearly basis you see new talents springing up but nowadays we recycle players who are not exciting enough to attract European teams. A player will score a good number of goals and fizzle out the next season. These days club managers rarely give exceptional talents the chance to showcase the talents they are made of”, he added.

On how it has been managing top Super Eagles stars like Oghenekaro Etebo and Daniel Akpeyi, despite their stardom, Ogbemudia said, “It has not been easy. Footballers, ordinarily, are like children. If you are a parent you will understand. They have their ups and downs, and you just have to come down to their level and reason like them and see how you can meet their needs.

” Sometimes, they make requests that are beyond the usual. But you just have to make them understand why they need it or they don’t need it at a particular point in time. It has however, been fun managing them especially now that they are famous. You just need patience and come down to their level”.