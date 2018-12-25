Ogboru should stop deceiving Deltans – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party campaign organization in Delta State has asked the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Great Ogboru to “stop deceiving Deltans”.

Describing Chief Ogboru as a “serial contestant”, he accused the APC candidate of offering unsuspecting electorate jaundiced Christmas gift.

The Organisation’s publicity secretary, Dr. Timi Tonye, made the statement yesterday while reacting to comments by the APC that it would ensure autonomy for local government councils in the state when it takes over power in 2019.

Dr. Tonye, who is also the member representing Patani constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, said: “Ogboru, who is a serial contestant in the state since 2003, should stop deceiving Deltans by offering them what appears to be a jaundiced and virus filled Christmas gift.

“Autonomy for local government councils is a constitutional issue and it is one of the items that are being dealt with by the constitution amendment in the country because no state or government can unilaterally say they want to grant autonomy to local councils without amending the constitution.

“The claims by the party are an example of political deceit and unnecessary grandstanding. In this circle of election, people should not engage in half lies and propaganda in an attempt to garner votes for themselves, but to present issues that are workable within the purview of their constitutional responsibilities.

“Deltans are wiser than to be deceived by this kind of promises and Ogboru should begin to raise issues within the purview of what governors can do and Deltans should not be deceived by this kind of utterances.”

