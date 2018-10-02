Ogboru, Utomi emerge in parallel APC poll in Delta

The Delta State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected Chief Great Ogboru and Prof.

Pat Utomi respectively as governorship candidates through parallel primary elections.

Chief Ogboru’s faction of primary election was conducted at Nelrose Hotel while Prof.

Utomi’ faction was held at the permanent site of the federal collage of education compound in Asaba.

Ogboru had been a governorship candidate in the state under the DPP, 2003, 2007 and 2011 while in LP 2015.

The election which spanned two day saw police personnel and other security agents milling around the Federal Collage Technical Asaba, the venue of the primary, fully armed.

The entrance was manned by fierce looking policemen who shut the gate against perceived enemies from the other faction and of the delegates waiting to see the delegates list.

Apparently piqued by the unfolding event, three aspirantsVictor Ochei, Prof.

Pat Utomi and Cairo Ojuogbo immediately staged a walkout, demanding for a shift of the primary because their delegates were not carried along.

Chairman of the APC electoral committee, Gen.

Lawrence Onoja (rtd) proceeded with the accreditation of delegates, and the election proper at about 5:am yesterday.

The chairman who announced the result of the primary and declared Great Ogboru winner at about 5: pm with a total votes of 3,292 to defeat his rival Victor Ochei, Prof.

Utomi, and Cairo Ojuogbo who scored 160, 26, 12 respectively, said that he has never seen this type of election where someone score 99 percent from his people saying it was an indication that he will win the forthcoming election.

“As the returning officers of Delta APC governorship primary election in Asaba, l hereby returned Great Ogboru as the flag bearer of APC having scored the highest number of 3292 out of 3644 of the total votes cast

