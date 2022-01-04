Ogbu to critics: Describing Och’Idoma’s selection as ‘sham’ unfortunate











Leader of the committee for the selection of the Och’Idoma, Mr. Ekpe Ogbu, has described as unfortunate allegations that referred to the process as a sham.



According to Ogbu, the new Och’Idoma, Chief John Elaigwu Odogbo’s selection was credible, transparent and fair and in strict adherence to due process and provisions of the Benue State Chieftaincy Law 2016.



An Idoma socio-cultural organisation, Ochetoha K’Idoma had in a press statement issued Monday rejected the selection of Chief John Elaigwu Odogbo as the new Och’Idoma.



The group, in a statement signed by its President, AVM Toni Adokwu (rtd), described the selection process as a sham, alleging that traditional rulers who formed the selection committee were threatened with sack if they failed to vote for government’s preferred candidate.



But in reaction at press conference held Tuesday in Makurdi, Mr Ogbu who described the allegation as unfortunate, recalled that following the hunting expedition embarked upon by His Royal Majesty Agabaidu Elias Ikoyi Obekpa, Och’Idoma IV, the provisions of the Benue State Chieftaincy Law 2016 were duly invoked for the election of a new paramount ruler of the Idoma Kingdom.



He said, “This process culminated in the selection of a new Och’Idoma on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Otukpo, the traditional headquarters of the Idoma Kingdom.”



According to him, “after the screening in line with the provisions of the law, three candidates nominated for the position out of five that indicated interest to occupy the position, while out of the eligible 31 kingmakers, 28 were physically present and voted.



“At the end of the counting of votes, Dr. John Elaigwu Odogbo scored 19 votes to emerge the Och’Idoma-elect while his closest rival, Arc Sunny Echono scored 8 votes, with Chief Andrew Idakpo taking the rear with a distant 1 vote.



“It is rather unfortunate that a seemingly respectable organisation like Ochetoha K’Idoma would come out with a statement disparaging a process adjudged to be fair and transparent, yet failed to point at specific instances of misnomer.

“It is the same law that was used to elect the new Och’Idoma and no provision of the law was breached in the process,” he said.

