Ogbuenyi bags ZiK merit award, harps on equal rights

A business mogul, Ambassador Okwudili Ogbuenyi, Tuesday night bagged the Igbo Nsukka Merit Award and called for a Nigeria where there is equal right and justice.

The award was organised by a group, Igbo Nssuka United Front.

Speaking shortly after the award was conferred on him in Abuja, Ogbuenyi, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Valec Electronics LTD, said he believed in a stronger Nigeria, nwhere there is no ethno-religious strife.

He said: “I believe strongly in a youthful society, a society filled with vibrant young minds, whose patriotism will be grown and groomed through the empowerment opportunities created by their father land.

“I believe strongly in a Nigeria, where there is no ethno-religious strife, where there is no hate and where our diversities become our driving force to unity and progress, a Nigeria driven by equal rights and justice, a Nigeria built upon fairness and equity.”

On the award, the awardee thanked the organisers for the honour done to him, and dedicated it to his late father and His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano and the entire Kano Emirate council.

“I must say that I am seriously overwhelmed with joy and gratitude today. It is a great honour to be among these distinguished elites, men and women of great honour, to dine, cheer and share same award on the same podium and auditorium.

“In all honesty, I never saw this coming and this indeed has given value to the saying that goes thus: when a child washes his hands well, he eats with the elders. I sincerely appreciate the organisers of this great event. Today’s event is indeed an epoch making one for me and will forever remain evergreen in my heart.

“I dedicate this award to f God Almighty, the author and finisher of our fate, to my father, Saint Crescent Ogbuenyi of blessed memory and my entire family.”