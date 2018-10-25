Ogembe cautions FG against sale of Ajaokuta Steel Complex

The Senator representing Kogi Central at the National Assembly, Ahmed

Salau Ogembe, has cautioned the federal government against the

planned sale of the Ajaokuta Steel Company, located in Kogi state .

In a statement signed personally by the senator, the lawmaker noted

that a functional Ajaokuta Steel Company would help the country to

achieve technological growth and as well generate enormous employment

opportunities for the unemployed youths of Nigeria.

While describing those clamour for the sale of the steel plant as

selfish, he stressed that no country could be truly industrialised and

become self reliant without a viable steel industry.

He called on the Nigerian government to take a queue from countries

like India, Ukraine among others that are still running their steel

plants till date for the benefit of their countries.

According to him, selling the plant in its present state would be a

monumental loss and a great disservice to the country and its people.

He said the Nigeria government should rather first complete the steel

plant after which it could call for private participation, ‘‘which is

the practice globally.’’

He listed the advantages of a functional steel company to include,

employment generation, foreign revenue earner, technology transfer

and solid industrial base among others.

The Senator said that the huge resources expended by government couple

with the expectations of the people over the years to see that the

government complete the Steel Complex must be taken into consideration

for any decision to be arrived at, now or in the future.

