Ogene cultural group tasks Nigerians on unity, peace

The United Ogene Igbo Cultural Music Group has called on Nigerians irrespective of cultural background to ensure unity and peaceful coexistence for the development of the country.

Leader of the group, Uchenna Collins Okafore, aka Odueyi, made the call Tuesday during a cultural display and curtsey visit by the Labour Party councillorship candidate for Kuje Central Ward, Comrade Ugwaha David Daniel Fache.

The group leader, said the country needs prayers, support and patriotic citizens to move the country forward. He added that peaceful co-existence is necessary for nation building.

“I call on all Nigerians to love, tolerate one another and be patient with the system for peaceful coexistence and development of the country.

“Every Nigerian should also promote peace, unity and extend hands of friendship to the needy, to improve on their living standard,” he said.

the Chief Executive Officer, Free Community Foundation, Mr Mark Agu, called on Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of peace and tolerance for the development of the country.

He stated that meaningful development could only be achieved in an atmosphere of love, peace and unity.

He also called on political office holders to reflect on issues bordering on corruption, joblessness and ways of avoiding violence to promote stability and development.

The United Ogene traditional music and dance are indispensable parts of the Igbo culture. It serves as a mark of identity and a unifying factor that binds the people together.

However, Ogene is a style of Igbo music that derives its name from the ogene instrument. Historically, the music is associated with the Igbo masquerade cult and can be traced to Achi in Enugu state and Awka in Anambra state.