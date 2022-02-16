Ogene loses mother, burial slated for March 4

The death has occurred of Ezinne Theresa Ogene, mother of Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, a member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives (2011-2015) and director, Media and Publicity of the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial campaign in Anambra state.

According to a burial programme released by the family, the late Ezinne Ogene would be laid to rest on Friday, March 4, 2022 after a Requiem Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Obeagwe, Ogbaru LGA of Anambra state.

Her burial would be preceded by a Christian wake on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at her family compound.

A devout Catholic, the late Ezinne Ogene contributed greatly to the development of the church in her community.

She is survived by, amongst others, several children and grandchildren, including Comrade Emeka Ogene, a former National President of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and other Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), and Rev. Fr. Paul Nonso Ogene.