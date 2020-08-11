Oghiadomen to Obaseki’s critics: Unintelligent students can’t study Classics

One time Chief of Staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mike Oghiadomen, Monday said unintelligent people were not offered admission to study Classics at the University of Ibadan.

Ogiadomen stated this in response to disqualification of Governor Obaseki of Edo state from seeking reelection on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former presidential aide stated that he and the incumbent governor of Edo state graduated almost the same time from UI several years ago.

The Edo governor joined the PDP after his disqualification over alleged academic qualifications.

The ex-CoS spoke at Fugar, Etsako Central local government area when the state PDP governorship campaign visited him on Monday.

Oghiadomen said, “Obaseki and I graduated from the University of Ibadan almost at the same time.”

“Obaseki read Classics, and anybody with half-baked knowledge cannot study Classics in UI.

“That is why when they toss him here, they will jam rock and when they toss him there, they will jam rock.”

On his part, Obaseki, who is seeking reelection on the PDP platform, said he will construct the Nazareth hospital road in Etsako Central to Weppa-Wano where the federal railway station is located in Etsako East local government area.